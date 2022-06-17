Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $56.81 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NIKE by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.