Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 230 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $47,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,688,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 574.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

