Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

VBR opened at $146.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

