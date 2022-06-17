Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

NYSE:C traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. 1,193,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,882,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.