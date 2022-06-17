Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.56. 259,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

