Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,844 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 95,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.79) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.07) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 860 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

