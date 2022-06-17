Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $344,524.52 and $3,281.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

