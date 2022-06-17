Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.08.

BBBY stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

