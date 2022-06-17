Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.08.
BBBY stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.