Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance's total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance .

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

