Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Down 3.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.79). Approximately 54,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 124,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.86).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.67) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of £96.48 million and a PE ratio of 86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.28.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

