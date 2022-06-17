BENQI Price Reaches $0.0127 (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BENQI has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $7.91 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00299297 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.02169788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00012981 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

