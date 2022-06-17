Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).
LON BSE opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £181.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
