Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON BSE opened at GBX 15.40 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £181.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.