Berenberg Bank Trims Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price to €60.00

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($64.58) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CODYY. Barclays increased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €71.00 ($73.96) to €73.00 ($76.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($90.63) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of CODYY opened at $9.56 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

