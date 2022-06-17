Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires 281,974 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 520,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,784. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

