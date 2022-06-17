Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 161,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.03. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a PE ratio of 235.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

