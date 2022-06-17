Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPACU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,009,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,807,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,833,000.

Shares of BPACU stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

