Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 602,187 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 602,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,552. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

