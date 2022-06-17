Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) by 347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,864 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.67% of Parabellum Acquisition worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NYSE PRBM remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

