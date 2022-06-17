Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,721 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

