Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 530,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $4,404,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $4,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTAC remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

