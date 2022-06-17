Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cascade Acquisition were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cascade Acquisition by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 146,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as alternative lending, asset management, business process outsourcing, housing and commercial real estate finance, insurance, and tech-enabled business opportunities.

