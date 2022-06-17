Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $6.23 Million Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 623,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Aries I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

RAM stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

