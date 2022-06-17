Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 2.56% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxpro Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JMAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxpro Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.