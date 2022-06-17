Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON BOTB opened at GBX 488 ($5.92) on Friday. Best of the Best has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($25.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 461.04. The stock has a market cap of £45.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.
Best of the Best Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.