Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BOTB opened at GBX 488 ($5.92) on Friday. Best of the Best has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($25.49). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 461.04. The stock has a market cap of £45.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.32.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Best of the Best Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.