BetterWealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,013 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,949,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $160,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,619,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

