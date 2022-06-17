BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 12,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,407. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,717.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

