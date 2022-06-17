BidiPass Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $43,692.89 and $51.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,609.01 or 1.00010690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00117755 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.