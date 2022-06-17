Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

