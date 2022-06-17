Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 871 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 871 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Target by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $141.29 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

