Bill Few Associates Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

