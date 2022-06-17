BinaryX (BNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.03 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $139.15 or 0.00679788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $281.49 million and approximately $35.03 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004185 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004693 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00172593 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.