Bistroo (BIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $608,289.60

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Bistroo has a market cap of $608,289.60 and $34,874.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.80 or 0.04972670 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00308458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00090412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Buying and Selling Bistroo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars.

