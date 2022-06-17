bitCNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $8.87 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,675.91 or 0.75497335 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00312713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012714 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

