Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $1.78 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $118.94 or 0.00578732 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,552.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00264299 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,093,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

