BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

