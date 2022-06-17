Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $167,741.71 and approximately $18,883.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00116994 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.