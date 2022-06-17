BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.84 and last traded at C$19.90. Approximately 54,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

