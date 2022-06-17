BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.99 and traded as low as C$14.35. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.35, with a volume of 2,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$467.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

