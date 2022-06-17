Bokf Na Buys 41,180 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
