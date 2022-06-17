Bokf Na Buys 41,180 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $51,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 161,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

