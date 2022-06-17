Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.02. 59,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,114. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

