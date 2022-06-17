Bokf Na Has $39.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.69 on Friday, hitting $366.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.54 and its 200 day moving average is $498.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

