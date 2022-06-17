Bokf Na Sells 974 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.77. 102,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.76. The company has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.90 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.07.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

