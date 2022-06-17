Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.29

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.29 and traded as high as C$11.85. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 256,813 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BNE shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$366.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.7566021 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

