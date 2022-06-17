boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHHOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

