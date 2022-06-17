Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Up 2.8%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)
