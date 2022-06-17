Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.35 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and $1.26 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00211196 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004626 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010038 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00398245 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

