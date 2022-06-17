Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $31,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 53,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,249. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.