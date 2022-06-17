Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $55.64 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,085. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

