Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. 25,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.