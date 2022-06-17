Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 735 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.38. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.66 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.01.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

